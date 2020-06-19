2376 THE SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Former model home! Gorgeous 3-story townhome with ceramic tile in 2-story entry with rec room and half bath on the first level. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and beautiful cabinets. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining, and living room with a direct vent see-thru fireplace! Vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Master bath has double bowl vanity with a separate tub and shower. All appliances included. NO PETS.