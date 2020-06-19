All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:19 PM

2376 THE SPRINGS Drive

2376 The Springs Drive · (317) 870-3249
Location

2376 The Springs Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,170

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2227 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Former model home! Gorgeous 3-story townhome with ceramic tile in 2-story entry with rec room and half bath on the first level. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and beautiful cabinets. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining, and living room with a direct vent see-thru fireplace! Vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Master bath has double bowl vanity with a separate tub and shower. All appliances included. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
2376 THE SPRINGS Drive has a unit available for $2,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2376 THE SPRINGS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
No, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 THE SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
