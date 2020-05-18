All apartments in Indianapolis
2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone

2372 Beckwith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Beckwith Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 25th and Keystone Available 06/30/20 **4 Bedroom Townhome****Available July 1st, 2020** - Property Id: 278680

Does the pandemic have your moving plans on hold...? Were still here & still leasing, however we are practicing safe measures to remain safe. We are primarily working via email, phone, drop box, Zoom & messenger to accommodate you.

******ALERT********ALERT**********ALERT******

-------------------Rents for $795 Monthly-----------------------

New Carpet, fresh hardwood flooring, new appliances!
Call today and lets get you applied, this will not last long. They love our rates, so they stay filled.

NEEDED TO APPLY:
Valid ID (on anyone 18 and over)
Social Security Cards (on all who will be residing in apt)
4 of your most recent paystubs / Proof of income.

Send me your email & I will get you all the documents needed to apply, if you wish to do so & the floor plan.
This apt is currently occupied with soon plans to transfer with in our community & we do not have another unit like it to tour, they get in there and stay in there. Give us a call today! Washer / dryer hookup & total electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278680
Property Id 278680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5883796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have any available units?
2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have?
Some of 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone pet-friendly?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone offer parking?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone does not offer parking.
Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have a pool?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have accessible units?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Beckwith Drive 25th and Keystone does not have units with dishwashers.
