2341 N Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple. - A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple. This home has tons of square footage! Exceptional open living and dining area with huge rooms and tons of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and fresh neutral paint throughout. Modern kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator and stove/oven. The washer and dryer are also included. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of storage and closet space. One full bath up and a second half bath on main floor. Central air and heat. Large front porch is perfect for Indiana summer nights. Free off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays trash. This home is move in ready. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!



