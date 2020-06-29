All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2341 N Kenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2341 N Kenwood Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2341 N Kenwood Avenue

2341 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2341 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple. - A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just minutes to Downtown Indy, Fountain Square, and Broad Ripple. This home has tons of square footage! Exceptional open living and dining area with huge rooms and tons of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and fresh neutral paint throughout. Modern kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator and stove/oven. The washer and dryer are also included. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of storage and closet space. One full bath up and a second half bath on main floor. Central air and heat. Large front porch is perfect for Indiana summer nights. Free off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays trash. This home is move in ready. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

(RLNE5576305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
2341 N Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 2341 N Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 N Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2341 N Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 N Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 N Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 N Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College