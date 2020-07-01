2328 Shoemaker Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Autumn Creek Subdivision! - This bright, beautiful home boasts an open floor plan. New neutral flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Lots of room to entertain in the large back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Located in Warren Township School District with easy access to interstate! Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable pet deposit, per pet + additional $35/month, per pet rent.



No smoking!



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4547401)