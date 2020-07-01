All apartments in Indianapolis
2328 Shoemaker Ct
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2328 Shoemaker Ct

2328 Shoemaker Court · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Shoemaker Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Autumn Creek Subdivision! - This bright, beautiful home boasts an open floor plan. New neutral flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Lots of room to entertain in the large back yard. Attached 2 car garage. Located in Warren Township School District with easy access to interstate! Pets will be considered with a $400 refundable pet deposit, per pet + additional $35/month, per pet rent.

No smoking!

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4547401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have any available units?
2328 Shoemaker Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2328 Shoemaker Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Shoemaker Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Shoemaker Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Shoemaker Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Shoemaker Ct offers parking.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Shoemaker Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have a pool?
No, 2328 Shoemaker Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have accessible units?
No, 2328 Shoemaker Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Shoemaker Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Shoemaker Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Shoemaker Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

