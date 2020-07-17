All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2325 John Glenn Court

2325 John Glenn Court · No Longer Available
Location

2325 John Glenn Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Wonderful New Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home! Tucked away in a Cul-de-sac, Enter your Home through a Covered Porch. Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Floor Planking in Kitchen and entryway, New Carpeting in Living Room, the 3 Bedrooms and Hallway, all in neutral tones. Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Living Room has Floor to Ceiling sliding glass doors and two windows allowing in lots of natural light. The Kitchen features All New Appliances Included, Laundry Closet and access to the garage. Huge Back Yard with Mature Trees to enjoy the seasons with family and friends. Lots of extra visitor parking. Attached 1 Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Gas furnace water heater located in outside utility closet.

Great Golf Course nearby and easy access to freeways, shopping and more.

East Side, Warren Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

ES Property Management, LLC
Phone: +1 317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 John Glenn Court have any available units?
2325 John Glenn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 John Glenn Court have?
Some of 2325 John Glenn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 John Glenn Court currently offering any rent specials?
2325 John Glenn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 John Glenn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 John Glenn Court is pet friendly.
Does 2325 John Glenn Court offer parking?
Yes, 2325 John Glenn Court offers parking.
Does 2325 John Glenn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 John Glenn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 John Glenn Court have a pool?
No, 2325 John Glenn Court does not have a pool.
Does 2325 John Glenn Court have accessible units?
No, 2325 John Glenn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 John Glenn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 John Glenn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
