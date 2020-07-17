2325 John Glenn Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated guest parking

Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Wonderful New Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home! Tucked away in a Cul-de-sac, Enter your Home through a Covered Porch. Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Floor Planking in Kitchen and entryway, New Carpeting in Living Room, the 3 Bedrooms and Hallway, all in neutral tones. Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Living Room has Floor to Ceiling sliding glass doors and two windows allowing in lots of natural light. The Kitchen features All New Appliances Included, Laundry Closet and access to the garage. Huge Back Yard with Mature Trees to enjoy the seasons with family and friends. Lots of extra visitor parking. Attached 1 Car Garage with Remote Opener.



Gas furnace water heater located in outside utility closet.



Great Golf Course nearby and easy access to freeways, shopping and more.



East Side, Warren Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



ES Property Management, LLC

Phone: +1 317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.