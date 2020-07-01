232 N Rural St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled spacey 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit. This two story home features a large living room and separate dining room. Brandnew Kitchen includes microwave and stove (installed at move-in). The basement has hookups for washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and the bathroom. You can park in front, or in the back. Fenced in backyard. Close to downtown and major highways. Tenant responsible for electric bill. Tenant pays $50 water/sewer/trash fee to Landlord. App fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $750. Come check it out today!