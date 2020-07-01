All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 232 N Rural St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
232 N Rural St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:53 AM

232 N Rural St

232 North Rural Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

232 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled spacey 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit. This two story home features a large living room and separate dining room. Brandnew Kitchen includes microwave and stove (installed at move-in). The basement has hookups for washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and the bathroom. You can park in front, or in the back. Fenced in backyard. Close to downtown and major highways. Tenant responsible for electric bill. Tenant pays $50 water/sewer/trash fee to Landlord. App fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $750. Come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 N Rural St have any available units?
232 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 N Rural St have?
Some of 232 N Rural St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
232 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 232 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 232 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 232 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 N Rural St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 232 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 232 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 232 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College