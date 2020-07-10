2317 Prospect St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated 2 bedroom; 2 full bathroom duplex is located nearby the heart of Fountain Square! Charming character, prime location, plenty of hosting space, tall windows and tall ceilings are just of a few of the property's stunning features. Close to Fountain Square and downtown. Pet Friendly. Don't miss out on this property!



$150 flat all utilities! Water, sewer, electric, and gas!



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$1200.00 security deposit