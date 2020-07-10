All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

2317 Prospect St

2317 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated 2 bedroom; 2 full bathroom duplex is located nearby the heart of Fountain Square! Charming character, prime location, plenty of hosting space, tall windows and tall ceilings are just of a few of the property's stunning features. Close to Fountain Square and downtown. Pet Friendly. Don't miss out on this property!

$150 flat all utilities! Water, sewer, electric, and gas!

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$1200.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Prospect St have any available units?
2317 Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2317 Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Prospect St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Prospect St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Prospect St offer parking?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Prospect St have a pool?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Prospect St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Prospect St does not have units with air conditioning.

