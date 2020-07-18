2306 Brightwell Place

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471
Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see. You'll notice the details - open concept family room w/ 9 ft ceilings, newer wood blinds & breakfast nook. The kitchen features a bar top service area, new lights, stainless steel appliances, white 42" cabinets & walk-in pantry. Upstairs is accented with 9 ft ceilings, 3 beds, 2 full baths & laundry area. The large master suite is enhanced w/ a private full bath w/ tile floors, shower & walk-in closet. The other 2 bdrms are nice size. The 2 car attached garage is finished & has great storage w/ built-in shelving. All this plus new carpet in '18 makes this feel like home.
Condo is furnished differently than currently pictured - tenant is in process of moving out. Unit will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenant moving in.
