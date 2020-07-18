All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2306 Brightwell Place

2306 Brightwell Place · (317) 340-8337
Location

2306 Brightwell Place, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1495 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471

Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see. You'll notice the details - open concept family room w/ 9 ft ceilings, newer wood blinds & breakfast nook. The kitchen features a bar top service area, new lights, stainless steel appliances, white 42" cabinets & walk-in pantry. Upstairs is accented with 9 ft ceilings, 3 beds, 2 full baths & laundry area. The large master suite is enhanced w/ a private full bath w/ tile floors, shower & walk-in closet. The other 2 bdrms are nice size. The 2 car attached garage is finished & has great storage w/ built-in shelving. All this plus new carpet in '18 makes this feel like home.

Condo is furnished differently than currently pictured - tenant is in process of moving out. Unit will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenant moving in.
Property Id 82471

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Brightwell Place have any available units?
2306 Brightwell Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Brightwell Place have?
Some of 2306 Brightwell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Brightwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Brightwell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Brightwell Place pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Brightwell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2306 Brightwell Place offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Brightwell Place offers parking.
Does 2306 Brightwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Brightwell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Brightwell Place have a pool?
No, 2306 Brightwell Place does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Brightwell Place have accessible units?
No, 2306 Brightwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Brightwell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Brightwell Place has units with dishwashers.
