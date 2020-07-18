Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471



Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see. You'll notice the details - open concept family room w/ 9 ft ceilings, newer wood blinds & breakfast nook. The kitchen features a bar top service area, new lights, stainless steel appliances, white 42" cabinets & walk-in pantry. Upstairs is accented with 9 ft ceilings, 3 beds, 2 full baths & laundry area. The large master suite is enhanced w/ a private full bath w/ tile floors, shower & walk-in closet. The other 2 bdrms are nice size. The 2 car attached garage is finished & has great storage w/ built-in shelving. All this plus new carpet in '18 makes this feel like home.



Condo is furnished differently than currently pictured - tenant is in process of moving out. Unit will be professionally cleaned prior to new tenant moving in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2306-brightwell-place-indianapolis-in/82471

Property Id 82471



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5942752)