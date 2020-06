Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The deposit moves you in - the rest of October rent is FREE! Christian Park Area - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath is move in ready! New paint and flooring throughout. Full unfinished basement for lots of extra storage. Totally fenced yard with a 1 car detached garage. Stove and Refrigerator are included. Washer & Dryer hook ups in the basement. Home does have central air. This one won't last long. Schedule your tour today!