2271 Union St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:38 PM

2271 Union St

2271 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a46c20e092 ---- This adorable 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath 2 story duplex is move in ready. As you enter the home you a greeted with lovely hardwood style floors and fresh paint. The kitchen offers plenty of space with the eat-in area and is fully stocked with a stove and fridge and has a wonderful backsplash. The home has a good size separate living room which is perfect for any size family. All bedrooms are located upstairs with a half bath and full bath is on main level. Additional home features include hardwood floors, blinds provided, a covered front porch and 1 spot for off street parking. Home has been recently updated and is move in ready. Basement can be used for storage. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air. Stove and Fridge Included Security Deposit = $725 Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Water, Sewer and Electricity. Water and Sewer bill is a flat $50 per month and is paid with the rent. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Union St have any available units?
2271 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Union St have?
Some of 2271 Union St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2271 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 2271 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 2271 Union St offers parking.
Does 2271 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Union St have a pool?
No, 2271 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Union St have accessible units?
No, 2271 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.

