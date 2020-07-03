2271 Union St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a46c20e092 ---- This adorable 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath 2 story duplex is move in ready. As you enter the home you a greeted with lovely hardwood style floors and fresh paint. The kitchen offers plenty of space with the eat-in area and is fully stocked with a stove and fridge and has a wonderful backsplash. The home has a good size separate living room which is perfect for any size family. All bedrooms are located upstairs with a half bath and full bath is on main level. Additional home features include hardwood floors, blinds provided, a covered front porch and 1 spot for off street parking. Home has been recently updated and is move in ready. Basement can be used for storage. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Central air. Stove and Fridge Included Security Deposit = $725 Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Water, Sewer and Electricity. Water and Sewer bill is a flat $50 per month and is paid with the rent. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Blinds Provided Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups