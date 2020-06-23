2261 Rosswood Boulevard

Amenities

Come see this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township! This home features amazing carpet, flooring, and paint and 2140 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home opens up to a massive great room and has an open floor plan between the great room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous granite counter top and ceramic tile flooring and offers a center island, pantry, and loads of cabinet space! Upstairs has 4 great sized bedrooms with the master featuring its own en suite master bathroom and ceiling fan. Backyard is completely fenced!