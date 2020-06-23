All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2261 Rosswood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2261 Rosswood Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

2261 Rosswood Boulevard

2261 Rosswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2261 Rosswood Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township! This home features amazing carpet, flooring, and paint and 2140 sq ft of comfortable living space.  Home opens up to a massive great room and has an open floor plan between the great room, dining room, and kitchen.  Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous granite counter top and ceramic tile flooring and offers a center island, pantry, and loads of cabinet space! Upstairs has 4 great sized bedrooms with the master featuring its own en suite master bathroom and ceiling fan. Backyard is completely fenced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have any available units?
2261 Rosswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have?
Some of 2261 Rosswood Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Rosswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Rosswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Rosswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Rosswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Rosswood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College