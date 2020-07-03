All apartments in Indianapolis
2246 Bellefontaine Street
2246 Bellefontaine Street

Location

2246 Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has gone through the most amazing transformation! A total remodel! As you enter, from the covered front porch, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors that run through out the main level. A decorative fireplace w/ gorgeous exposed brick & raised ceilings. Everything is new in the spacious kitchen. Ceramic tile floors, white cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite w/ walk in closet and the most beautiful updated bathroom, w/ dual sinks & full shower. 3 additional bedrooms & another fully updated bath w/ dual sinks & shower w/ tub. Relax in your fully fenced & private back yard. Brand new 2 car detached garage. Newer roof, new carpet & paint. Don't miss out on this outstanding home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
2246 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have?
Some of 2246 Bellefontaine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Bellefontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Bellefontaine Street offers parking.
Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Bellefontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
No, 2246 Bellefontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 2246 Bellefontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 Bellefontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

