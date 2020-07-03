2246 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

This home has gone through the most amazing transformation! A total remodel! As you enter, from the covered front porch, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors that run through out the main level. A decorative fireplace w/ gorgeous exposed brick & raised ceilings. Everything is new in the spacious kitchen. Ceramic tile floors, white cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite w/ walk in closet and the most beautiful updated bathroom, w/ dual sinks & full shower. 3 additional bedrooms & another fully updated bath w/ dual sinks & shower w/ tub. Relax in your fully fenced & private back yard. Brand new 2 car detached garage. Newer roof, new carpet & paint. Don't miss out on this outstanding home!