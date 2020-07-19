2235 Peter Drive

Amenities

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Warren Township. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint and feels brand new. This home features a living room, spacious great room with fireplace, and large eat in kitchen. Kitchen has pantry, new cabinets, and granite counters. All kitchen appliances provided upon move in. All four bedrooms are great sized and have large closets. Enjoy the view of the large fenced in backyard from the four seasons room. This one is sure to impress!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.