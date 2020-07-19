All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

2235 Peter Drive

2235 Peter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Peter Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Warren Township. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint and feels brand new. This home features a living room, spacious great room with fireplace, and large eat in kitchen. Kitchen has pantry, new cabinets, and granite counters. All kitchen appliances provided upon move in. All four bedrooms are great sized and have large closets. Enjoy the view of the large fenced in backyard from the four seasons room. This one is sure to impress!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Peter Drive have any available units?
2235 Peter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Peter Drive have?
Some of 2235 Peter Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Peter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Peter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Peter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Peter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Peter Drive offer parking?
No, 2235 Peter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Peter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Peter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Peter Drive have a pool?
No, 2235 Peter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Peter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2235 Peter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Peter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Peter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
