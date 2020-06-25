2230 North Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This pristine Condo in Fall Creek Place is perfect for roommates, minutes from downtown! Step inside to the main living area with soaring vaulted ceiling in the 2 story Living Room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. LR, DR, kitchen plus full bathroom and 1 bedroom are all located on the main level. The second larger bedroom with ensuite bathroom is located upstairs with the laundry and loft area. Both bedrooms boast walk in closets!! Fresh paint and new carpeting give this condo a wonderful feel! Small rear deck off of the kitchen; Gated access to single car garage with room for storage. And BEST OF ALL, the monthly lease INCLUDES a once a month cleaning service provided by Domestic Divas!!!