Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

2230 North Pennsylvania Street

2230 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

2230 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This pristine Condo in Fall Creek Place is perfect for roommates, minutes from downtown! Step inside to the main living area with soaring vaulted ceiling in the 2 story Living Room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. LR, DR, kitchen plus full bathroom and 1 bedroom are all located on the main level. The second larger bedroom with ensuite bathroom is located upstairs with the laundry and loft area. Both bedrooms boast walk in closets!! Fresh paint and new carpeting give this condo a wonderful feel! Small rear deck off of the kitchen; Gated access to single car garage with room for storage. And BEST OF ALL, the monthly lease INCLUDES a once a month cleaning service provided by Domestic Divas!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2230 North Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 2230 North Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 North Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 North Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 North Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 North Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 North Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.
