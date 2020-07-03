2225 North Talbott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

4 bedroom 2.5 bath on popular Talbott St north of downtown Indy. You will love the old world craftsmanship w/tons of updates. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining in separate living room & formal dining room. Large Kitchen w/plenty of counter space & cabinets. 2 staircases to access the upstairs bedrooms. Spacious master suite w/double closets & separate tub/shower. Fenced in backyard with deck great for outside entertaining. 2 of 3 garage bays will be available. Carriage house not included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.