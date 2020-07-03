All apartments in Indianapolis
2225 North Talbott Street

Location

2225 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
4 bedroom 2.5 bath on popular Talbott St north of downtown Indy. You will love the old world craftsmanship w/tons of updates. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining in separate living room & formal dining room. Large Kitchen w/plenty of counter space & cabinets. 2 staircases to access the upstairs bedrooms. Spacious master suite w/double closets & separate tub/shower. Fenced in backyard with deck great for outside entertaining. 2 of 3 garage bays will be available. Carriage house not included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 North Talbott Street have any available units?
2225 North Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 North Talbott Street have?
Some of 2225 North Talbott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 North Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
2225 North Talbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 North Talbott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 North Talbott Street is pet friendly.
Does 2225 North Talbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 2225 North Talbott Street offers parking.
Does 2225 North Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 North Talbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 North Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 2225 North Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 2225 North Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 2225 North Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 North Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 North Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

