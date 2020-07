Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2 bed , 1 bath property has a large yard that is perfect for outside entertaining. The refrigerator, stove, and stackable washer and dryer are included. The home is total electric. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer. The detached garage is the perfect space for extra storage, if needed. We are pet friendly. Close access to everything you need, stores, shopping, schools etc. Don't miss out on this one!