Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 South Emerson Avenue

216 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

216 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome, Home to your New Place. Close to everything you need and wat, this Great Location will not last long. There are 2 bedrooms and a 1000 square feet for a family to enjoy lots of space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
216 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 South Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
