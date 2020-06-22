Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 216 South Emerson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
216 South Emerson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
216 South Emerson Avenue
216 South Emerson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
216 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome, Home to your New Place. Close to everything you need and wat, this Great Location will not last long. There are 2 bedrooms and a 1000 square feet for a family to enjoy lots of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
216 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 South Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 South Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 South Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College