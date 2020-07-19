2138 Autumn Creek Drive

Amenities

Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home. This home has been newly remodeled and boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Huge living room with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan. Eat in kitchen has granite counters, pantry, beautiful tile flooring, and all major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Great sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bath and large closets. The fenced in backyard has been gorgeously landscaped and offers one covered patio and a stone patio. It will be a great place to entertain in the summer!