Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2138 Autumn Creek Drive

2138 Autumn Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Autumn Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home.  This home has been newly remodeled and boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint.  Huge living room with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan.  Eat in kitchen has granite counters, pantry, beautiful tile flooring, and all major kitchen appliances provided upon move in.  Great sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bath and large closets.  The fenced in backyard has been gorgeously landscaped and offers one covered patio and a stone patio.  It will be a great place to entertain in the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have any available units?
2138 Autumn Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have?
Some of 2138 Autumn Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Autumn Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Autumn Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Autumn Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Autumn Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Autumn Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
