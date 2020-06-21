2123 North TALBOTT Street

Amenities
Location Location Location. This Herron Morton gem is located within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and close proximity to downtown! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home boasts a gourmet kitchen with double door built-in refrigerator, gas range top, built-in double oven, and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room with built-in bookcase and fireplace! Formal dining off kitchen. The full bath boasts a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs 3rd-floor can be used as 4th bedroom and/or bonus room! Rare 3-car garage! AC/Furnace installed in 2016. New Dishwasher in 2020. Large, unfinished basement! Washer/Dryer included!