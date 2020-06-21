All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2123 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3084 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Location Location Location. This Herron Morton gem is located within walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and close proximity to downtown! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home boasts a gourmet kitchen with double door built-in refrigerator, gas range top, built-in double oven, and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room with built-in bookcase and fireplace! Formal dining off kitchen. The full bath boasts a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs 3rd-floor can be used as 4th bedroom and/or bonus room! Rare 3-car garage! AC/Furnace installed in 2016. New Dishwasher in 2020. Large, unfinished basement! Washer/Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have any available units?
2123 North TALBOTT Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have?
Some of 2123 North TALBOTT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 North TALBOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
2123 North TALBOTT Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 North TALBOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 2123 North TALBOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street offer parking?
Yes, 2123 North TALBOTT Street does offer parking.
Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 North TALBOTT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have a pool?
No, 2123 North TALBOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 2123 North TALBOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 North TALBOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 North TALBOTT Street has units with dishwashers.
