2114 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This updated, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex is located close to the highly popular Fountain Square area. Property features large living room, nicely updated bathrooms and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space (stove and fridge to be installed prior to move-in). Both bedrooms are located upstairs and one has a large walk-in closet. Covered front porch and washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove & Refrigerator will be installed prior to move-in. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.