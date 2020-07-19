All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:54 PM

2114 Woodlawn Avenue

2114 Woodlawn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Woodlawn Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This updated, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex is located close to the highly popular Fountain Square area. Property features large living room, nicely updated bathrooms and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space (stove and fridge to be installed prior to move-in). Both bedrooms are located upstairs and one has a large walk-in closet. Covered front porch and washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove & Refrigerator will be installed prior to move-in. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
2114 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 2114 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
