Indianapolis, IN
210 E 33rd St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:05 PM

210 E 33rd St

210 E 33rd St · No Longer Available
Location

210 E 33rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, LOCATION! This unbeatable rental opportunity, in the desirable Meridian Park neighborhood, checks off all of your “must-haves” while being completely move in ready so that you can get settled in no time! With spring right around the corner, picture enjoying patio drinks in the shade of your large covered porch with friends, or while watching the children play in the park across the street. Step inside through the double doors and marvel at all the historic charm this home has to offer. From the hardwood floors, the woodwork finishings around the doorways and banisters, this classic glamour brings a “home, sweet home” feel. The large entryways transitioning from the living room, to the formal dining space, into the spacious kitchen allows you to float from room to room while entertaining with ease. Never worry about running out of cabinet or counter space again! This kitchen has plenty to spare while boasting brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Cooking will never feel like a chore again! At the end of the day, retreat to your master suite bedroom, that comes with a private 3rd floor bonus room that can be utilized as an office, reading nook, or additional closet space! Don’t think twice, call in today to schedule a time to see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E 33rd St have any available units?
210 E 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E 33rd St have?
Some of 210 E 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
210 E 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 E 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 210 E 33rd St offer parking?
No, 210 E 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 210 E 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 E 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E 33rd St have a pool?
No, 210 E 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 210 E 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 210 E 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
