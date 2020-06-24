210 E 33rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, LOCATION! This unbeatable rental opportunity, in the desirable Meridian Park neighborhood, checks off all of your “must-haves” while being completely move in ready so that you can get settled in no time! With spring right around the corner, picture enjoying patio drinks in the shade of your large covered porch with friends, or while watching the children play in the park across the street. Step inside through the double doors and marvel at all the historic charm this home has to offer. From the hardwood floors, the woodwork finishings around the doorways and banisters, this classic glamour brings a “home, sweet home” feel. The large entryways transitioning from the living room, to the formal dining space, into the spacious kitchen allows you to float from room to room while entertaining with ease. Never worry about running out of cabinet or counter space again! This kitchen has plenty to spare while boasting brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Cooking will never feel like a chore again! At the end of the day, retreat to your master suite bedroom, that comes with a private 3rd floor bonus room that can be utilized as an office, reading nook, or additional closet space! Don’t think twice, call in today to schedule a time to see your new home!