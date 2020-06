Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Built 3 bedroom home. Offering ALL Electric....It is clean, modern, updated, and the perfect space for you and your family. There is new carpet, new paint and much more for you to be proud of living here. Located centrally with easy access to all the things you need you will love this home. Move fast as this one will surely rent quickly. You won't be disappointed.