2041 North Rochester Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated carpet range

2041 North Rochester Ave. is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath brick unit. Duplex. Convenient location on near west side. Nicely remodeled with new flooring and carpet. Comes with stove and frig. Laundry HOOK UPs on main level. Move right in! Complete an online application and get approved for this nice home.



Tenant Pays Utilities,nincluding Gas, Electric,nWater, Sewer. Tenant mustnmaintain Liabilityninsurance on this property.nA $15 PMI Technologynand Maintenance feenapplies monthly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.