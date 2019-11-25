All apartments in Indianapolis
2041 North Rochester Avenue

2041 North Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2041 North Rochester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2041 North Rochester Ave. is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath brick unit. Duplex. Convenient location on near west side. Nicely remodeled with new flooring and carpet. Comes with stove and frig. Laundry HOOK UPs on main level. Move right in! Complete an online application and get approved for this nice home.

Tenant Pays Utilities,nincluding Gas, Electric,nWater, Sewer. Tenant mustnmaintain Liabilityninsurance on this property.nA $15 PMI Technologynand Maintenance feenapplies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have any available units?
2041 North Rochester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have?
Some of 2041 North Rochester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 North Rochester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2041 North Rochester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 North Rochester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue offer parking?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have a pool?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 North Rochester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 North Rochester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

