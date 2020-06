Amenities

Great, Beautiful completely updated rental directly across from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This 2 bedroom unit has a Brand New Kitchen including all new Cabinets and Appliances. Updated bathroom, new carpet & laminate floors. In unit Washer & Dryer included. Also, Internet service is included in rent. Live close to Mass Ave, Restaurants & much more. A perfect Downtown location.