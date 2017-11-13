2030 North Delaware Street - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the FIRST to rent this completely renovated, stylish, one bedroom apartment located in a vintage building at 20th and Delaware! This spacious, one bedroom apartment includes BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances - including microwave, dishwasher, french door refrigerator and dual oven range - as well as designer light fixtures, new counter tops, and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Common area and laundry facilities! Rent is $950/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease. $20 credit check fee due with application. Pet Policy: $25/month fee. Cats and small dogs are preferred. To apply, go to: https://roselinepartners.managebuilding.com