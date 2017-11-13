All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2030 North Delaware Street - 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2030 North Delaware Street - 5

2030 N Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

2030 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the FIRST to rent this completely renovated, stylish, one bedroom apartment located in a vintage building at 20th and Delaware! This spacious, one bedroom apartment includes BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances - including microwave, dishwasher, french door refrigerator and dual oven range - as well as designer light fixtures, new counter tops, and refinished, original hardwoods throughout. Ideal location just minutes from downtown Indy and walking distance to your favorite Old Northside restaurants and bars! Common area and laundry facilities! Rent is $950/month with 1-month damage deposit on a 1-year lease. $20 credit check fee due with application. Pet Policy: $25/month fee. Cats and small dogs are preferred. To apply, go to: https://roselinepartners.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have any available units?
2030 North Delaware Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have?
Some of 2030 North Delaware Street - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 North Delaware Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 North Delaware Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
