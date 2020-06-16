All apartments in Indianapolis
203 South Kenmore Road

203 S Kenmore Rd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 909663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 S Kenmore Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$250 off April Move-in!!

Irvington Home Available!!!. Located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.6 mile walk/bike ride on the Pennsy Trail to Jackomos Pizza, Black Acre Brewing, The Mug, Coal Yard Coffee, Starbucks, Lincoln Square Pancake House…all Irvington has to offer. Unit is located at the end of a quiet street with many long-term friendly tenants. Flooring, bathroom, appliances, countertops, paint, blinds…all brand new. Kitchen appliances are all new and are provided along with the home! No pets allowed.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1985806337

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/909663?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 South Kenmore Road have any available units?
203 South Kenmore Road has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 203 South Kenmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
203 South Kenmore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 South Kenmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road offer parking?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road have a pool?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road have accessible units?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 South Kenmore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 South Kenmore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
