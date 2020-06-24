203 Leota St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*AVOID SCAMS - There is a false advertisement listing on Craig's List. Unit has been leased. I have left this listing up as a courtesy to the general public*



Want city living without all the hustle and bustle at your doorstep? LOOK NO FURTHER!



Tucked away approx. 1 mile from Monument Circle, this gorgeous (perhaps an understatement) home was fully renovated by a local architect in 2019! High end, modern finishes compliment the historic charm of this single family home. Large, fully fenced yard is the perfect place to relax and entertain! Catch the sunset and city view from your porch. Tons of basement storage along with a two car garage!



Minutes to Indiana City Brewery or Geraldine's Supper Club, Fletcher Place, and Fountain Square, easy access to I-65 and I-70, this fully furnished, utilities paid home is perfect for those transitioning to Indianapolis or for someone who wants a flat living expense!



Deposit is just $1000 - minimum lease of three months. Pre-qualify by emailing billy@indyurbanadvisors or text Billy at 847-521-0975. DON'T MISS THIS!



(RLNE4740219)