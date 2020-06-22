All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2018 Hoyt Ave

2018 Hoyt Avenue · (317) 294-8700
Location

2018 Hoyt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Hoyt Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC IN FOUNTAIN SQUARE! - 2 bed, 2 full bath contemporary classic sitting in fountain square! Fully renovated in 2018 w/ an open entertainers floor plan & efficiently designed for comfortable living. The handsome kitchen features a center island/bar, stainless appliances, granite countertops, abundance of cabinet space, & beautiful subway tile backsplash. A true master suite offers a separate bath, tiled shower, & a walk-in closet. Fully privacy fenced back yard with deck and two car detached garage. Home also features tankless water heater!

Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.

Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one months rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Hoyt Ave have any available units?
2018 Hoyt Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Hoyt Ave have?
Some of 2018 Hoyt Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Hoyt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Hoyt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Hoyt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Hoyt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2018 Hoyt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Hoyt Ave does offer parking.
Does 2018 Hoyt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Hoyt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Hoyt Ave have a pool?
No, 2018 Hoyt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Hoyt Ave have accessible units?
No, 2018 Hoyt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Hoyt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Hoyt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
