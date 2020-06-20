All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2009 Homeridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2009 Homeridge Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2009 Homeridge Dr

2009 Homeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2009 Homeridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Become a Home-Owner Today! - This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Finally ready to own your own home? It doesn't get much easier than this. No banks to deal with. No minimum credit score required. Available June 1st...this "Rent to Own" home can be yours... - Qualify based on your down payment and income - $795/mo rent - Minimum $3,000 down to be considered.

This 3 bedrooms 1 bath house is 960 sq ft and was still occupied just two weeks ago. The previous Owner took very good care of the House! This property is centrally located on Homeridge Dr in Indianapolis, IN. Hurry...this home won't last long!

(RLNE5802754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have any available units?
2009 Homeridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2009 Homeridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Homeridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Homeridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Homeridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Homeridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Homeridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College