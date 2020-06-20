2009 Homeridge Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Become a Home-Owner Today! - This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Finally ready to own your own home? It doesn't get much easier than this. No banks to deal with. No minimum credit score required. Available June 1st...this "Rent to Own" home can be yours... - Qualify based on your down payment and income - $795/mo rent - Minimum $3,000 down to be considered.



This 3 bedrooms 1 bath house is 960 sq ft and was still occupied just two weeks ago. The previous Owner took very good care of the House! This property is centrally located on Homeridge Dr in Indianapolis, IN. Hurry...this home won't last long!



(RLNE5802754)