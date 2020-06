Amenities

$999 - Large 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house at 70 and Emerson, close to Beach Grove. This is a beautiful house and neighborhood is very peaceful and nice. The yard is large and 3/4ths fenced. There is a single car garage and ample street parking too. Tenant will pay for all utilities. Rent is not negotiable as it is competitive. Only serious applicants please, I will do a background/credit check. Thank you.