1961 N Dequincy St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute and quaint home located on a quiet street! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a great enclosed porch. Live comfortably with good size bedrooms and living room. Washer and dryer included with unit. Tenants can also enjoy garage parking.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.



No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!