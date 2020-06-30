All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1961 N Dequincy St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1961 N Dequincy St.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1961 N Dequincy St.

1961 North Dequincy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1961 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute and quaint home located on a quiet street! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a great enclosed porch. Live comfortably with good size bedrooms and living room. Washer and dryer included with unit. Tenants can also enjoy garage parking.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent.

No smoking inside the property. MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE. EMAIL Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT at 815-622-5383 and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 N Dequincy St. have any available units?
1961 N Dequincy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 N Dequincy St. have?
Some of 1961 N Dequincy St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 N Dequincy St. currently offering any rent specials?
1961 N Dequincy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 N Dequincy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 N Dequincy St. is pet friendly.
Does 1961 N Dequincy St. offer parking?
Yes, 1961 N Dequincy St. offers parking.
Does 1961 N Dequincy St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 N Dequincy St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 N Dequincy St. have a pool?
No, 1961 N Dequincy St. does not have a pool.
Does 1961 N Dequincy St. have accessible units?
No, 1961 N Dequincy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 N Dequincy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 N Dequincy St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College