1956 North Drexel Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

1956 North Drexel Avenue

1956 North Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1956 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Super cute east side bungalow, 2br, 1 ba, full basement, privacy fence, central air, quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have any available units?
1956 North Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1956 North Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1956 North Drexel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 North Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1956 North Drexel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
