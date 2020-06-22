Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1956 North Drexel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1956 North Drexel Avenue
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1956 North Drexel Avenue
1956 North Drexel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1956 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Super cute east side bungalow, 2br, 1 ba, full basement, privacy fence, central air, quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have any available units?
1956 North Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1956 North Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1956 North Drexel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 North Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 North Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 North Drexel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1956 North Drexel Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College