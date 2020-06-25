1911 East 64th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with bonus room (en suite) in basement that will have larger egress added this summer to make it a legit 3rd bedroom. New HVAC, new water heater, new fridge (with ice maker), new dishwasher, new countertop, refinished hardwoods, electric and plumbing updated, professional paint job inside and out, new ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Absolutely spotless. Fully fenced back yard, large deck, and one car garage. On quiet dead-end street one block from Broad Ripple Park. Washington Township Schools. Responsive, considerate landlord lives in the neighborhood.