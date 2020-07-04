1910 West Northgate Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Check out this cozy 2 Bedroom home. You'll love the original hardwoods, the updated kitchen and bathroom, the bay window in the dining room, a built-in in a bedroom, and the mature trees in the backyard for additional privacy. It's a perfect place to call home. (Water trickles across basement floor when it rains.)



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.