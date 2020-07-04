All apartments in Indianapolis
1910 West Northgate Street

1910 West Northgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 West Northgate Street, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Check out this cozy 2 Bedroom home. You'll love the original hardwoods, the updated kitchen and bathroom, the bay window in the dining room, a built-in in a bedroom, and the mature trees in the backyard for additional privacy. It's a perfect place to call home. (Water trickles across basement floor when it rains.)

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 West Northgate Street have any available units?
1910 West Northgate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1910 West Northgate Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 West Northgate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 West Northgate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 West Northgate Street is pet friendly.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street offer parking?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not offer parking.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street have a pool?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 West Northgate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 West Northgate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

