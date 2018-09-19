1861 E Werges Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 House right off I-65 - This is a cozy 3 bedroom house with wood floors in the big living room with vaulted ceilings and eat - in kitchen with fridge, dishwasher and stove with a pantry and lots of cabinet space. The 3 bedrooms have brand new carpeting with lots of closet space.

This has 1.5 baths with new vinyl flooring. The washer and dryer will be provided.

There is a nice covered back porch and fenced side yard.

The whole house has been freshly painted.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1000

Security Deposit: $1000 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



