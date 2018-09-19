All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1861 E Werges Ave

1861 East Werges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1861 East Werges Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 House right off I-65 - This is a cozy 3 bedroom house with wood floors in the big living room with vaulted ceilings and eat - in kitchen with fridge, dishwasher and stove with a pantry and lots of cabinet space. The 3 bedrooms have brand new carpeting with lots of closet space.
This has 1.5 baths with new vinyl flooring. The washer and dryer will be provided.
There is a nice covered back porch and fenced side yard.
The whole house has been freshly painted.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1000
Security Deposit: $1000 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4776408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 E Werges Ave have any available units?
1861 E Werges Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 E Werges Ave have?
Some of 1861 E Werges Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 E Werges Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1861 E Werges Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 E Werges Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 E Werges Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1861 E Werges Ave offer parking?
No, 1861 E Werges Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1861 E Werges Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 E Werges Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 E Werges Ave have a pool?
No, 1861 E Werges Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1861 E Werges Ave have accessible units?
No, 1861 E Werges Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 E Werges Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 E Werges Ave has units with dishwashers.
