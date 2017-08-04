All apartments in Indianapolis
1839 Kildare Ave

1839 Kildare Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Kildare Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, washer, and dryer! Pets are welcome. This home does accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Kildare Ave have any available units?
1839 Kildare Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Kildare Ave have?
Some of 1839 Kildare Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Kildare Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Kildare Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Kildare Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Kildare Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Kildare Ave offer parking?
No, 1839 Kildare Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Kildare Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 Kildare Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Kildare Ave have a pool?
No, 1839 Kildare Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Kildare Ave have accessible units?
No, 1839 Kildare Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Kildare Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Kildare Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
