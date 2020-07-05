All apartments in Indianapolis
1839 Barth Ave Apt 3

1839 Barth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Barth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer hookup,

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric, Gas & Water

**OWNER PAYS FOR GAS AND WATER**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Barth Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
