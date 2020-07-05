1839 Barth Ave Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer hookup,



APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Electric, Gas & Water



**OWNER PAYS FOR GAS AND WATER**



CONTACT:

For more information

