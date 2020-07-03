All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1835 Koehne Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1835 Koehne Street

1835 Koehne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Koehne Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Bungalow in the heart of Indy. Short drive to IUPUI campus and downtown Indy. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home will dazzle you. Absolutely stunning inside, with its open and bright room you will feel right at home. You will love how clean the home is and well kept. There is a Nice deck, nice shed, off-street fenced-in parking large bathroom with tub and shower, and a Washer and Dryer.
You do not want to miss out on this one so make sure you stop by today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Koehne Street have any available units?
1835 Koehne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Koehne Street have?
Some of 1835 Koehne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Koehne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Koehne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Koehne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Koehne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1835 Koehne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Koehne Street offers parking.
Does 1835 Koehne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Koehne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Koehne Street have a pool?
No, 1835 Koehne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Koehne Street have accessible units?
No, 1835 Koehne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Koehne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Koehne Street has units with dishwashers.

