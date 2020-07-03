1835 Koehne Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Bungalow in the heart of Indy. Short drive to IUPUI campus and downtown Indy. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home will dazzle you. Absolutely stunning inside, with its open and bright room you will feel right at home. You will love how clean the home is and well kept. There is a Nice deck, nice shed, off-street fenced-in parking large bathroom with tub and shower, and a Washer and Dryer.

You do not want to miss out on this one so make sure you stop by today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.