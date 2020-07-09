All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
1818 New Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1818 New Street - 1
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1818 New Street - 1

1818 New Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1818 New Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one bedroom on quiet Street in Bates Hendricks. Beautiful laminate floors, Central AC, Washer and Dryer,
Separated Fenced Yard. Gas and Electric in Tenants name. Water split and billed by landlord.

Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1818 New Street - 1 have any available units?
1818 New Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1818 New Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1818 New Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 New Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 New Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1818 New Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 New Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1818 New Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1818 New Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 New Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 New Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1818 New Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College