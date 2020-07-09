1818 New Street - 1.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous one bedroom on quiet Street in Bates Hendricks. Beautiful laminate floors, Central AC, Washer and Dryer,

Separated Fenced Yard. Gas and Electric in Tenants name. Water split and billed by landlord.



Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.