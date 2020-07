Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

This home is Move-In Ready. With 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath and over 900 feet for you and your family to spread out in. There are updates thru the entire home, a modern kitchen, renovated bathroom, and lovely hardwood floors. There is a large 1 car attached garage as well, that is the icing on the cake here at this home. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.