1737 East 56th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy low maintenance living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a quiet wooded area of Broad Ripple, minutes to Canterbury Park, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple & more. Water and sewer bill is included in the monthly rent. Home features lovely laminate floors, large living room/dining room combo with vaulted ceilings, cute kitchen with a breakfast bar and all appliances. Private balcony with storage. Assigned Parking spot. Available Now! Copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!https://youtu.be/eCG_PyVWHNo

