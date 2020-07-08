All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

1734 W Minnesota St

1734 West Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 West Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 W Minnesota St have any available units?
1734 W Minnesota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 W Minnesota St have?
Some of 1734 W Minnesota St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 W Minnesota St currently offering any rent specials?
1734 W Minnesota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 W Minnesota St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 W Minnesota St is pet friendly.
Does 1734 W Minnesota St offer parking?
No, 1734 W Minnesota St does not offer parking.
Does 1734 W Minnesota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 W Minnesota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 W Minnesota St have a pool?
No, 1734 W Minnesota St does not have a pool.
Does 1734 W Minnesota St have accessible units?
No, 1734 W Minnesota St does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 W Minnesota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 W Minnesota St does not have units with dishwashers.

