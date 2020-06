Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage new construction

Gorgeous Demerly-designed new construction 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom available for lease with everything you need or want. Steps from Monon Trail, restaurants & businesses. State of the art home with open concept, upgrades throughout! Screened in porch, fenced yard and oversized 2 car garage. All appliances included.