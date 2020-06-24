All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1712 East 46th Street

1712 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SHOWING FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 12 NOON!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!!

Like to sit on the front porch....or the back deck....then this house is for you! There's great living space in this recently rehabbed home. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl are just a few of the updates. The kitchen and bath have been updated also. Both are fresh and clean. The Living Room is large and the separate Dining Room adds even more livability. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. We're counting on you to bring all the goodies for a back yard or deck party! There's a small utility room off the kitchen. This is where the laundry is guaranteed to pile up. Need a little extra storage? Check out the partial basement. There's just enough room for Christmas decorations. This 3 bedroom home is located just South of Broad Ripple, halfway between Keystone and College, on 46th St, Arsenal Park is just blocks away.

The backyard is enclosed, so how perfect for PETS! We are pet friendly and have no breed or size restrictions. We do charge a pet deposit and a, per pet, additional monthly fee. Need more info?

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Visit our website, metrodetroitrentals.com for all available properties
Call or Text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245

Zillow and Trulia users, must include phone number so we can contact you!

(RLNE2391549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 East 46th Street have any available units?
1712 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 East 46th Street have?
Some of 1712 East 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1712 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 1712 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1712 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 1712 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
