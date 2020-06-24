1712 East 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 12 NOON!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!!



Like to sit on the front porch....or the back deck....then this house is for you! There's great living space in this recently rehabbed home. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl are just a few of the updates. The kitchen and bath have been updated also. Both are fresh and clean. The Living Room is large and the separate Dining Room adds even more livability. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. We're counting on you to bring all the goodies for a back yard or deck party! There's a small utility room off the kitchen. This is where the laundry is guaranteed to pile up. Need a little extra storage? Check out the partial basement. There's just enough room for Christmas decorations. This 3 bedroom home is located just South of Broad Ripple, halfway between Keystone and College, on 46th St, Arsenal Park is just blocks away.



The backyard is enclosed, so how perfect for PETS! We are pet friendly and have no breed or size restrictions. We do charge a pet deposit and a, per pet, additional monthly fee. Need more info?



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



