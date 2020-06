Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a large 1 car garage. There are lots of updates thru this home, new carpet, updated and modern bathroom as well as kitchen for you and your family to enjoy. There is a big yard and lots of room outside. Here you have easy access to all shopping, stores, schools and all the important things. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in the popular Heather Hills subdivision. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.