Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:00 AM

1644 Broad Ripple Avenue

1644 Broad Ripple Avenue · (317) 762-4949 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1644 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Move in ready! Charming 2 bedroom bungalow is just steps away from Broad Ripple park! Offering all that the Village has to offer! - Charming 2 bedroom bungalow in premium Broad Ripple location! This home is just steps away from Broad Ripple park, which includes dog park, playground, river access for kayaking, and the list goes on! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! This Broad Ripple gem offers open living room with an absolutely gorgeous wood burning fireplace! Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Amazing upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Appliances are included: stainless steel refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher and an under counter beverage center. Two spacious bedrooms with nice sized closets. Updated full bath and half bath. Home boasts beautiful hardwoods, new paint, new lighting and hardware, crown molding and tall baseboards, rounded doorway, washer & dryer connections, and large unfinished basement area for additional storage. Private off street driveway and oversized 1 car detached garage. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your deck in the privately fenced yard. Home in the prime of Broad Ripple and all the Village has to offer. Don't miss this one!

(RLNE5690589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have any available units?
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have?
Some of 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Broad Ripple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
