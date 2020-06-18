1644 Broad Ripple Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Move in ready! Charming 2 bedroom bungalow is just steps away from Broad Ripple park! Offering all that the Village has to offer! - Charming 2 bedroom bungalow in premium Broad Ripple location! This home is just steps away from Broad Ripple park, which includes dog park, playground, river access for kayaking, and the list goes on! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! This Broad Ripple gem offers open living room with an absolutely gorgeous wood burning fireplace! Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Amazing upgraded kitchen offers brand new cabinets with hardware, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Appliances are included: stainless steel refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher and an under counter beverage center. Two spacious bedrooms with nice sized closets. Updated full bath and half bath. Home boasts beautiful hardwoods, new paint, new lighting and hardware, crown molding and tall baseboards, rounded doorway, washer & dryer connections, and large unfinished basement area for additional storage. Private off street driveway and oversized 1 car detached garage. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your deck in the privately fenced yard. Home in the prime of Broad Ripple and all the Village has to offer. Don't miss this one!



(RLNE5690589)