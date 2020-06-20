1630 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

A charming rental in Indianapolis. Your next home includes: 1 bed, 1 bath, hardwood flooring, window air conditioning, on site pay laundry. The kitchen features a granite countertop and a professional, modern kitchen faucet and sink.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Freshly Painted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.