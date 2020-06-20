All apartments in Indianapolis
1630 Woodlawn Avenue

Location

1630 Woodlawn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
A charming rental in Indianapolis. Your next home includes: 1 bed, 1 bath, hardwood flooring, window air conditioning, on site pay laundry. The kitchen features a granite countertop and a professional, modern kitchen faucet and sink.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
1630 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1630 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Woodlawn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Woodlawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Woodlawn Avenue has units with air conditioning.
