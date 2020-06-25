1618 Mccollough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great ranch has a cooks dream kitchen with maple cabinets including planning desk! 3 bed 2 bath with "bonus room" or home office just off the kitchen. Big fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and easy access to interstates.



$1425.00/mo, $1425.00 security deposit. Pet Policy: Pets allowed, with an additional $50 per month per pet for "pet rent". Text Tyler at 815-978-5802 if interested. Move in date on or around July 14, 2019.



