Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:14 AM

1618 Mccollough Drive

1618 Mccollough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Mccollough Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great ranch has a cooks dream kitchen with maple cabinets including planning desk! 3 bed 2 bath with "bonus room" or home office just off the kitchen. Big fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and easy access to interstates.

$1425.00/mo, $1425.00 security deposit. Pet Policy: Pets allowed, with an additional $50 per month per pet for "pet rent". Text Tyler at 815-978-5802 if interested. Move in date on or around July 14, 2019.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Mccollough Drive have any available units?
1618 Mccollough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Mccollough Drive have?
Some of 1618 Mccollough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Mccollough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Mccollough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Mccollough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Mccollough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Mccollough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Mccollough Drive offers parking.
Does 1618 Mccollough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Mccollough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Mccollough Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 Mccollough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Mccollough Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Mccollough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Mccollough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Mccollough Drive has units with dishwashers.
