1617 North Talbott Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in popular Herron Morton off 16th & Meridian. This home is located right across the street from Herron High School and is walkable to numerous restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. Home features an open floor plan with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, high ceilings, wood floors, an unfinished basement and a 2-car garage. The spacious living room comes with its own fireplace and leads into the lovely open kitchen which includes a gas range with hood, stainless appliances, a center island, quartz countertops and a pantry. All bedrooms come with a walk-in closets with built-ins. The master bedroom features a decorative only fireplace, two closets with an attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and a wonderful soaking tub. Home also features a Pelican water whole house filtration Natursoft water softener alternative UV-system. Backyard is shared and lawn care is included. A Must See! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.