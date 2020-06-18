All apartments in Indianapolis
1617 North Talbott Street
1617 North Talbott Street

Location

1617 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2966 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Located in popular Herron Morton off 16th & Meridian. This home is located right across the street from Herron High School and is walkable to numerous restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. Home features an open floor plan with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, high ceilings, wood floors, an unfinished basement and a 2-car garage. The spacious living room comes with its own fireplace and leads into the lovely open kitchen which includes a gas range with hood, stainless appliances, a center island, quartz countertops and a pantry. All bedrooms come with a walk-in closets with built-ins. The master bedroom features a decorative only fireplace, two closets with an attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and a wonderful soaking tub. Home also features a Pelican water whole house filtration Natursoft water softener alternative UV-system. Backyard is shared and lawn care is included. A Must See! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 North Talbott Street have any available units?
1617 North Talbott Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 North Talbott Street have?
Some of 1617 North Talbott Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 North Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 North Talbott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 North Talbott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 North Talbott Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 North Talbott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1617 North Talbott Street does offer parking.
Does 1617 North Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 North Talbott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 North Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 1617 North Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 North Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 North Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 North Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 North Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
