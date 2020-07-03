All apartments in Indianapolis
1617 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

1617 Fletcher Avenue

1617 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Fountain Square off East & Fletcher this home is close to highway access, fun shops, gourmet restaurants and downtown Indy! This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Home features new floors, fresh paint, lovely laminate flooring. Kitchen features all stainless appliances, gas stove, a center island. Home has an unfinished basement great for storage. Washer and dryer included. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

